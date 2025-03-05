Campbell Soup Co. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $173 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $203 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $222 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $2.685 billion from $2.456 billion last year.

Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $173 Mln. vs. $203 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $2.685 Bln vs. $2.456 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 to $3.05

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.