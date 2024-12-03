News & Insights

Campbell Soup Co. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

December 03, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $218 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $234 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $267 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $2.772 billion from $2.518 billion last year.

Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $218 Mln. vs. $234 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.72 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.772 Bln vs. $2.518 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.12 to $3.22

