Campbell Soup Boosts FY23 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2023, to reflect strong first-quarter results, sustained brand momentum and strengthened supply chain.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.90 to $3.00 per share on net sales growth of 7 to 9 percent from last year's net sales of $8.56 billion, implying sales between $9.16 billion and $9.33 billion, with organic net sales growth of 7 to 9 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.85 to $2.95 per share on net sales growth of 4 to 6 percent, with organic net sales growth of 4 to 6 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.91 per share on net sales of $9.0 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Campbell also said it remains on track to deliver savings of $1 billion by the end of fiscal 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.