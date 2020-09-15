Campbell Soup: Immune To Coronavirus And Could Still Gain 15%

Despite a rise of over 10% since its March lows of this year, at the current price of $45 per share, we believe Campbell Soup stock (NYSE: CPB) has still not reached its near-term potential. Campbell Soup sells food and beverages – including soups, sauces, non-dairy beverages, and snacks. The stock has increased from $41 to $45 off the recent bottom compared to the S&P 500 which has increased over 50% from its recent lows. The stock has underperformed the broader market over recent months because it had not seen a significant decline during the pandemic in the first place. When the S&P dropped over 30% between January and March 2020, CPB’s stock shed only 15% of its value during the same time. Thus, its recovery has been shallower than the market.

The stock is 3% below the levels seen at the end of 2017. With the lockdowns being gradually lifted, the expectation of higher consumer spending and benefits of recent acquisitions is likely to help the stock rise more than 15% from here. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 3% Change In Campbell Soup Stock Between 2017 And Now? provides the key numbers behind our thinking.

The increase in stock price between 2017 and 2019 is justified by 39% rise in Campbell Soup’s revenues during that period. Sharp revenue growth was due to the acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance and Pacific Foods of Oregon. However, this effect was diluted due to deterioration in profitability as net income margins declined from 15.2% in 2017 to 2.6% in 2019. Lower margins were due to cost inflation and higher supply chain costs, along with higher interest cost and increase in the effective tax rate. On a per share basis, earnings declined from $2.91 in 2017 to $0.70 in 2019.

However, during this period, the P/E multiple in fact shot up from 15x to 70x. But this was because of sharp drop in EPS while the stock price did not see a corresponding drop. The P/E multiple dropped slightly in 2020 following the outbreak of coronavirus and currently stands at 65x. The multiple is likely to drop to more realistic and historical levels seen between 2017 and 2018, while higher earnings are expected to take the stock up post the current crisis.

Trigger for Upside?

The global spread of coronavirus has led to lockdown in various cities across the globe, which has affected industrial and economic activity. This is likely to adversely affect consumption and consumer spending. The pandemic has taken a toll on the food and beverage industry. But Campbell Soups has remained almost immune to the current crisis. This is evident in the recently released fiscal fourth-quarter (ending July 2020) results of the company, where revenues increased 18%. This was driven by favorable volume in both Meals & Beverages and Snacks reflecting a continued increase in demand as at-home food consumption remained elevated. The company’s margins have also seen significant improvement in the final quarter, suggesting that the company has put the period of low margins (2018 and 2019) behind it.

There have been signs of lifting of the global lockdowns over recent weeks. As the global economy opens up and lockdowns are lifted in phases, consumer demand is expected to pick up even further as spending power increases. Also, reduction of supply bottlenecks is expected to help in increasing volume sales. This could be reflected in the company’s FY 2021 numbers. Management has already given a revenue and earnings guidance for Q1 2021 which is much more than what the analysts were forecasting. Under its cost saving program, the company achieved $165 million in cost savings in FY 2020 and is well on a course to achieve another $125 million in the next 2 years. Thus, margins are expected to continue their rising trend along with better top line growth. Thus, with investors’ focus having shifted to FY2021 numbers and expectations of sharp improvement in earnings is likely to help the stock gain another 15% from its current level, taking it to almost $53.

