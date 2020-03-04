Campbell raises 2020 profit forecast, beats quarterly results estimates

Adds details from statement, compares with estimates

March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. food company Campbell Soup Co CPB.N raised its forecast for annual earnings on Wednesday, after beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and sales, powered by improved demand at its soup business, sending shares up 4%.

The 150-year-old company has amped up marketing, introduced new recipes and eliminated preservatives to revive slowing soup sales, as consumers increasingly prefer fresher food options.

This helped the company record a 1% rise in sales at its U.S. soup business in the reported quarter, due to higher demand for condensed soups and broth.

The company forecast fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $2.55 to $2.60 per share, up 5 cents from an earlier forecast.

It said the raised forecast reflect lower adjusted net interest expense due to reduced debt.

The company has divested a number of its units last year to streamline business and reduce debt.

Campbell said net earnings attributable to the company was $1.21 billion, compared to a loss of $59 million a year earlier, due to its divestitures.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 72 cents per share, beating analysts' expectation of 66 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The Prego pasta sauce and Goldfish crackers maker said net sales fell marginally to $2.16 billion in the second quarter ended Jan. 26, but beat analysts' expectations of $2.15 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

