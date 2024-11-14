Campbell names Daniel Poland chief enterprise transformation officer

Campbell (CPB) Soup Company announced the appointment of Daniel L. Poland to the newly created role of Executive Vice President and Chief Enterprise Transformation Officer, effective immediately. Poland will continue to report to President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Clouse and remain a member of Campbell’s Operating Committee. Poland will lead a new Enterprise Transformation Office to accelerate business performance, elevate capabilities, and drive continuous improvement. Campbell’s Enterprise Transformation Office is a cross-functional team to drive digital transformation, integrated business planning, innovation process, food safety and quality, sustainability, and create the supply chain network of the future. “Transformation is essential to stay nimble and to accelerate our growth in pursuit of setting the standard for performance in the food industry,” said Clouse. “Our Enterprise Transformation Office will elevate critical capabilities and improve our effectiveness to create competitive advantages for the company. I’m confident Dan will bring the speed, agility and focus that transformed our supply chain to this new role and help drive our next era of growth.”

