Campbell Lutyens, J.P. Morgan Announce Collaboration In Secondary Advisory Market

March 21, 2023 — 07:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Campbell Lutyens and J.P. Morgan have collaborated to jointly offer their advisory services on single-asset and concentrated multi-asset continuation fund secondary transactions.

The offering provides access to Campbell Lutyens' secondaries expertise focused on fund structuring and capital raising from secondaries and institutional investors along with J.P. Morgan's M&A services, industry expertise and capital raising capabilities.

Campbell Lutyens said it has advised on more than US$125 billion of secondary transaction volume, completing over 290 successful secondary portfolio sales and advisory mandates.

