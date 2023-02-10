Campbell David Alan Updates Holdings in Janux Therapeutics (JANX)

Fintel reports that Campbell David Alan has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.38MM shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (JANX). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.28MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.54% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.43% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Janux Therapeutics is $30.26. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 69.43% from its latest reported closing price of $17.86.

The projected annual revenue for Janux Therapeutics is $2MM, a decrease of 68.14%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janux Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JANX is 0.07%, an increase of 7.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 30,501K shares. The put/call ratio of JANX is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 8,671K shares representing 20.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,836K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,960K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,128K shares, representing a decrease of 8.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JANX by 11.09% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,853K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,853K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JANX by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,470K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janux Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Janux Therapeutics is developing safe, effective novel immunotherapies with the company’s proprietary TRACTr technology. Janux’s TRACTr technology employs a modular design to rapidly engineer drug candidates against specific targets. The Janux TRACTr development pipeline targets multiple solid tumor indications, including colorectal, gastroesophageal, prostrate, NSCLC, triple negative breast, and ovarian cancers. Janux technology can be applied to immunotherapies that target all three stages of an anti-tumor immune response. Combining Janux’s tumor-specific activation with multi-stage anti-tumor signaling has the potential to significantly improve safety, expand the therapeutic dosing window, and maximize patient responses. Janux was founded in the Avalon Ventures accelerator, COI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in San Diego.

