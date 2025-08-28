Campbell (CPB) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Campbell's (CPB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, reflecting a decline of 9.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.33 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Campbell metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Meals & Beverages' to reach $1.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Snacks' reaching $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Earnings- Meals & Beverages' should come in at $197.14 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $211.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Earnings- Snacks' will reach $150.07 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $159.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Campbell have experienced no change in the past month compared to the +1.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), CPB is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

