Campbell (CPB) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Campbell's (CPB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, indicating a decline of 8.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.74 billion, representing an increase of 11.5% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Campbell metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Meals & Beverages' should arrive at $1.71 billion. The estimate points to a change of +23.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Snacks' should come in at $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Earnings- Meals & Beverages' will reach $287.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $247 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Earnings- Snacks' will reach $143.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $161 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Campbell here>>>



Over the past month, Campbell shares have recorded returns of +0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CPB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Campbell's Company (CPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.