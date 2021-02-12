Campbell (CPB) Benefits from Rising Demand, Hurt by Costs

Growth in at-home dining trends amid the coronavirus pandemic is an upside for several food companies. Campbell Soup Company CPB is not an exception to this trend. Markedly, favorable demand conditions have been aiding growth across the company’s segments. However, pandemic-led high input costs have been a roadblock for the company.

High At-Home Consumption Trends is an Upside

Campbell’s Meals & Beverages and the Snacks segments have been witnessing sturdy volume growth, driven by rising demand as at-home consumption remained high amid the pandemic. Also, enhanced retailer soup inventories have been aiding volume growth. Well, these upsides drove organic sales growth of 8% during first-quarter fiscal 2021. Campbell’s Snacks business, which accounts for a considerable chunk of its revenues, has been witnessing rapid growth lately. Management highlighted that demand for unique and differentiated snacks have been high amid the pandemic.



Industry experts believe that at-home dinning and snacking trends are likely prevail, as consumers continue to work from home. This is likely to keep fueling demand conditions in the food space. In fact, Campbell is undertaking brand investments to meet consumer’s needs effectively. Notably, the company expects net sales in the second quarter to increase in the band of 5-7% year on year. Furthermore, the company envisions adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of 81-83 cents per share that indicates growth of 12-15% from the adjusted EPS of 72 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Rising Costs are Concerns

We note that Campbell is struggling with cost inflation for a while now. During the first quarter, gross margin was partly impacted by rise in net supply-chain expenses, which resulted from cost inflation and costs associated with COVID-19. Additionally, elevated marketing investments and adjusted administrative expenses were a drag on the company’s adjusted EBIT performance in the first quarter. Such downsides are exerting pressure on the stock, which declined 4.5% in the past three months against the industry’s rise of 3.6%

Wrapping Up

We expect Campbell’s prudent cost-saving efforts to help fight off high input-cost hurdles. Such measures along with strategic efforts toward product innovation and brand building are likely to boost investor’s optimism in the stock in the forthcoming periods.

