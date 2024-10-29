News & Insights

Campari’s Growth Strategy Amid Economic Challenges

October 29, 2024 — 01:50 pm EDT

Davide Campari-Milano SpA (IT:CPR) has released an update.

Davide Campari-Milano SpA reports a positive organic growth of 2.1% in the first nine months of 2024, despite facing macroeconomic and climatic challenges. The company remains confident in its market share gains and plans to accelerate growth through a focused strategy, portfolio streamlining, and a €40 million share buyback program. Looking ahead, Campari aims to enhance profitability with a new operating model and cost containment measures.

