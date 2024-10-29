Campari’s Growth Strategy Amid Economic Challenges

Davide Campari-Milano SpA (IT:CPR) has released an update.

Davide Campari-Milano SpA reports a positive organic growth of 2.1% in the first nine months of 2024, despite facing macroeconomic and climatic challenges. The company remains confident in its market share gains and plans to accelerate growth through a focused strategy, portfolio streamlining, and a €40 million share buyback program. Looking ahead, Campari aims to enhance profitability with a new operating model and cost containment measures.

For further insights into IT:CPR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.