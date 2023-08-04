Campari's controlling shareholder increases voting rights to 84%

ROME, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Italian drinks group Campari CPRI.MI said on Friday its controlling shareholder Lagfin had increased its voting rights to 84% from 68.6% under a special voting mechanism approved in 2020.

Under the scheme, shareholders with an uninterrupted holding period of at least five years can increase voting rights from two to three votes.

Campari Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz told Reuters last month that increased voting rights would give Lagfin, the holding company of the Garavoglia family, more flexibility to make a larger M&A deal.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini and Jason Neely)

