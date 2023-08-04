News & Insights

CPRI

Campari's controlling shareholder increases voting rights to 84%

Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

August 04, 2023 — 05:47 am EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

ROME, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Italian drinks group Campari CPRI.MI said on Friday its controlling shareholder Lagfin had increased its voting rights to 84% from 68.6% under a special voting mechanism approved in 2020.

Under the scheme, shareholders with an uninterrupted holding period of at least five years can increase voting rights from two to three votes.

Campari Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz told Reuters last month that increased voting rights would give Lagfin, the holding company of the Garavoglia family, more flexibility to make a larger M&A deal.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini and Jason Neely)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPRI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.