Campari's 2023 operating profit up 8.6%, beats expectations

MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Italian spirits group Campari CPRI.MI said on Tuesday its adjusted operating profit rose 8.6% last year to 619 million euros ($671 million), beating analyst expectations and sending the shares up almost 7%.

The Italian group said its net sales rose organically by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, boosted by its performances in the United States and Northern and Central Europe.

Net sales in total for the year reached 2.9 billion euros, broadly in line with analyst expectations, according to a consensus by LSEG. ($1 = 0.9222 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin Editing by Keith Weir)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.