Campari's 2023 operating profit up 8.6%, beats expectations

February 27, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Italian spirits group Campari CPRI.MI said on Tuesday its adjusted operating profit rose 8.6% last year to 619 million euros ($671 million), beating analyst expectations and sending the shares up almost 7%.

The Italian group said its net sales rose organically by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, boosted by its performances in the United States and Northern and Central Europe.

Net sales in total for the year reached 2.9 billion euros, broadly in line with analyst expectations, according to a consensus by LSEG. ($1 = 0.9222 euros)

