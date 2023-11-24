News & Insights

Oil
CPRI

Campari signs MoU with China's Wuliangye for strategic cooperation

Credit: REUTERS/MANUEL SILVESTRI

November 24, 2023 — 09:39 am EST

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Italian spirit group Campari CPRI.MI and Chinese group Sichuan Yibin Wuliangye, known for the Chinese liquor baijiu, have signed a memorandum of understanding for strategic cooperation, they said on Friday.

"The two groups will collaborate in areas such as new product co-creation, channel expansion, strengthening marketing cooperation, and promoting brand culture to support the joint development of both parties in domestic China and the international spirits market", the companies said in a statement.

Campari's sales in the Asia Pacific market currently counts for around 7% of the group's total revenues.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Gavin Jones)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.