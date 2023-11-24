Campari signs MoU with China's Wuliangye for strategic cooperation

MILAN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Italian spirit group Campari CPRI.MI and Chinese group Sichuan Yibin Wuliangye, known for the Chinese liquor baijiu, have signed a memorandum of understanding for strategic cooperation, they said on Friday.

"The two groups will collaborate in areas such as new product co-creation, channel expansion, strengthening marketing cooperation, and promoting brand culture to support the joint development of both parties in domestic China and the international spirits market", the companies said in a statement.

Campari's sales in the Asia Pacific market currently counts for around 7% of the group's total revenues.

