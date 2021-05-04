Campari organic sales up 17.9% in Q1 driven by U.S. spirit demand

MILAN, May 4 (Reuters) - Like-for-like sales at Campari CPRI.MI rose 17.9% year-on-year in the first quarter, beating analyst expectations, as growing spirits consumption in the United States and northern Europe was helping the Italian beverage group recover from a tough 2020.

Sales in Italy were suffering only marginally from pandemic-related restrictions on bars and restaurants in the quarter, the company added in a statement.

The maker of orange-coloured Aperol aperitif and red Campari bitter posted a year-on-year 43% jump in its adjusted operating profit to 68.5 million euros ($82.30 million) in the period.

($1 = 0.8324 euros)

