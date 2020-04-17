Campari enters exclusive talks to buy Champagne Lallier

MILAN, April 17 (Reuters) - Italian drinks group Campari CPRI.MI said on Friday it had entered into exclusive negotiations with privately owned French company SARL FICOMA to buy Champagne Lallier.

If successful, the acquisition would mark the first entry of an Italian player into the Champagne category and allow Campari build further critical mass in the French market, it added in a statement.

The maker of Campari red aperitif and Aperol drink bought French liqueur Grand Marnier in 2016 and has recently started to sell through its own in-market company in France.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

