Campari completes $1.3 bln share, bond placement to fund Courvoisier deal

ROME, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Italian spirits group Campari CPRI.MI said on Wednesday it successfully completed a 1.2 billion euro ($1.31 billion) private placement of shares and bonds to fund its acquisition of historic French cognac house Courvoisier.

New shares were placed through an accelerated bookbuilding offering at 9.33 euros per ordinary share, the company said in a statement, below the 9.93-euro closing price of the stock on the Milan bourse on Tuesday.

The group added it completed the private placement of senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2029 worth around 550 million euros, with an initial conversion price set at 12.3623 euros, representing a premium of 32.5% above the reference share price.

The bond shares will represent 3.6% of the company's outstanding ordinary share capital following the completion of the offer.

($1 = 0.9152 euros)

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

