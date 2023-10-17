Campaigners say Europe's car leasing giants lag shift into electric gear

By comparison, carmakers including Ford, Nissan and Stellantis have committed to selling only EVs by 2030.

The report said Arval and others, including Stellantis STLAM.MI and Credit Agricole CRAP.PA joint venture Leasys, plus Renault RENA.PA unit Mobilize Financial Services, lay claim to green credentials, such as switching to electric faster than the rest of the market.

But by examining car registration data T&E said that, with the exception of ALD, the leasing companies' claims are false.

"Our investigation clearly shows that all leasing companies... are making green leadership claims that are not backed up by evidence," the report says. "In other words, leasing companies are greenwashing."

Examining data from 11 EU countries for the first half of 2023, T&E found that in most of them leasing companies lag the rest of the market in buying fully-electric cars.

Across the EU as a whole, T&E found EVs made up just over 10% of leasing companies' car purchases, the same share as for the rest of the market.

"The steps towards real green leadership are clear," T&E said in its report. "What remains unclear is whether the major leasing companies will take these steps or remain rooted in the fossil age."

