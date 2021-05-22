Campaign group Animal Rebellion blockades McDonald's centres in UK

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Campaign group Animal Rebellion said activists were blockading distribution centres of restaurant chain McDonald's MCD.N in Britain on Saturday to demand a transition to plant-based foods.

Around 50 protesters were blockading the four McDonald's distribution centres in the United Kingdom, it said.

No one was immediately available for comment at McDonald's.

