Campaign group Animal Rebellion blockades McDonald's centres in UK
LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Campaign group Animal Rebellion said activists were blockading distribution centres of restaurant chain McDonald's MCD.N in Britain on Saturday to demand a transition to plant-based foods.
Around 50 protesters were blockading the four McDonald's distribution centres in the United Kingdom, it said.
No one was immediately available for comment at McDonald's.
