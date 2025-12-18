CAMP4 Therapeutics Teams With GSK On ASO Drug Candidates

(RTTNews) - CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (CAMP) on Thursday said it has entered into a strategic research, collaboration and license agreement with GSK to develop antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) drug candidates targeting multiple genes linked to neurodegenerative and kidney diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, CAMP4 will receive an upfront payment of $17.5 million. The company is also eligible for additional development and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on future product sales.

CAMP4 will use its proprietary RAP Platform to identify regulatory RNAs controlling the expression of selected gene targets and to generate ASO candidates designed to increase target gene expression. GSK will be responsible for further development and commercialization of any ASO drug candidates arising from the collaboration.

"Protein under-expression plays a critical role in diseases such as neurodegenerative and kidney disease. Our collaboration with GSK, focused on the rapid identification of novel targets and potential ASO therapeutics that increase the expression of validated genetic targets, underscores the potential of our discovery platform to create transformational medicines for patients," said Josh Mandel-Brehm, President and Chief Executive Officer of CAMP4.

CAMP4 Therapeutics shares were down more than 5% in premarket trading after closing at $7.13 on Wednesday, up 1.7%.

