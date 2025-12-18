Markets
CAMP

CAMP4 Therapeutics Teams With GSK On ASO Drug Candidates

December 18, 2025 — 07:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (CAMP) on Thursday said it has entered into a strategic research, collaboration and license agreement with GSK to develop antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) drug candidates targeting multiple genes linked to neurodegenerative and kidney diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, CAMP4 will receive an upfront payment of $17.5 million. The company is also eligible for additional development and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on future product sales.

CAMP4 will use its proprietary RAP Platform to identify regulatory RNAs controlling the expression of selected gene targets and to generate ASO candidates designed to increase target gene expression. GSK will be responsible for further development and commercialization of any ASO drug candidates arising from the collaboration.

"Protein under-expression plays a critical role in diseases such as neurodegenerative and kidney disease. Our collaboration with GSK, focused on the rapid identification of novel targets and potential ASO therapeutics that increase the expression of validated genetic targets, underscores the potential of our discovery platform to create transformational medicines for patients," said Josh Mandel-Brehm, President and Chief Executive Officer of CAMP4.

CAMP4 Therapeutics shares were down more than 5% in premarket trading after closing at $7.13 on Wednesday, up 1.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CAMP
GSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.