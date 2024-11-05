Camp4 Therapeutics initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Camp4 Therapeutics (CAMP) with an Overweight rating and $18 price target The company is is pioneering development of regulatory RNAs as a novel therapeutic modality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm estimates Camp4 holds pro forma cash of $79M to fund operations into Q2 of 2026.

