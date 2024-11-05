Camp4 Therapeutics initiated with an Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan initiated coverage of Camp4 Therapeutics (CAMP) with an Overweight rating and $23 price target The firm says its bullish thesis is based on Camp4’s ASO RNA Actuator Platform, which it believes offers the potential to systematically restore the expression of specific proteins as a means of modifying disorders due to genetic haploinsufficiency. It sees the shares becoming constructive with potentially de-risking clinical readouts in Q1 and the second half of 2025.

