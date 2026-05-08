CAMP4 Reports Net Loss Of $18 Mln In Q1; Advances CMP-002 For SYNGAP1-related Disorders

(RTTNews) - CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (CAMP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Thursday released its first-quarter financial results and provided various business highlights.

The company specializes in developing RNA-targeted therapies to upregulate gene expression to effectively treat genetic diseases.

Q1 2026:

The company reported a net loss of $18.33 million, or $0.32 per share, in Q1 2026, while in the same period of 2025, the net loss was $12.43 million, or $0.62 per share.

Research and development expenses (R&D) were $10.16 million, relatively stable compared to $10.15 million in the previous year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities on March 31, 2026, amounted to $99.21 million.

Business Updates:

CAMP4 submitted a regulatory filing in Australia to enable a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for CMP-002 in the second half of 2026. CMP-002, a first-in-class treatment for SYNGAP1-related disorders, was also granted an orphan drug designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and filed to receive an orphan drug designation from the FDA.

The company also began a collaboration with CURE SYNGAP for the ProMMis study to determine the natural history of SYNGAP1-related disorders and to develop effective therapies.

A preprint of a pioneering study was submitted, outlining regRNA capture sequencing to create the largest catalog of regRNAs.

CAMP is currently trading at $4.27, down 1.50%.

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