Camino Minerals Launches Drilling at Maria Cecilia Site

Camino Minerals (TSE:COR) has released an update.

Camino Minerals Corporation is set to initiate an exploratory drilling program at its Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project in Peru, aiming to uncover copper mineralization and evaluate the porphyry’s zonation. With promising surface findings of 0.7% oxidized copper and historical drilling indicating high-grade copper and gold nearby, the company is optimistic about confirming primary porphyry copper mineralization. The drilling will target the central area of the porphyry complex, with hopes of uncovering a significant mineralized system.

