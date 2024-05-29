News & Insights

Stocks

Camino Minerals Launches Drilling at Maria Cecilia Site

May 29, 2024 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Camino Minerals (TSE:COR) has released an update.

Camino Minerals Corporation is set to initiate an exploratory drilling program at its Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project in Peru, aiming to uncover copper mineralization and evaluate the porphyry’s zonation. With promising surface findings of 0.7% oxidized copper and historical drilling indicating high-grade copper and gold nearby, the company is optimistic about confirming primary porphyry copper mineralization. The drilling will target the central area of the porphyry complex, with hopes of uncovering a significant mineralized system.

For further insights into TSE:COR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.