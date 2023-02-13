Camilla, wife of Britain's King Charles, tests positive for COVID

Adds background on Camilla's health

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Camilla, the wife of Britain's King Charles and queen consort, has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

"After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus," the palace said in a statement about the health of the 75-year old royal.

The palace added that she has cancelled all her public engagements for this week.

Both Charles and Camilla had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster shot, and Camilla had contracted the virus once in February last year.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.