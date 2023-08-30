Camil Alimentos (B3:CAML3) Price Target Decreased by 5.11% to 11.46

The average one-year price target for Camil Alimentos (B3:CAML3) has been revised to 11.46 / share. This is an decrease of 5.11% from the prior estimate of 12.08 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.68 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.28% from the latest reported closing price of 8.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camil Alimentos. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAML3 is 0.09%, an increase of 16.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.76% to 15,809K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TEMGX - Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund holds 5,052K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,714K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAML3 by 6.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,594K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,569K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,742K shares, representing a decrease of 11.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAML3 by 17.24% over the last quarter.

TFSCX - Foreign Smaller Companies Series Advisor Class holds 1,163K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares, representing a decrease of 8.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAML3 by 10.61% over the last quarter.

