Cameroon's cocoa farmgate price hits record high

By Amindeh Blaise Atabong

YAOUNDE, Jan 31(Reuters) - Cocoa farmgate prices rose to the highest level on record in Cameroon on Wednesday, pushed up by tightening global supply due to production shortfalls in top growers Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Global cocoa prices have surged in recent months on poor weather and supply concerns. London cocoa futures on ICE hit fresh record levels on Tuesday.

Data from Cameroon's National Cocoa and Coffee Board regulator showed a minimum price for the beans of 2,400 francs CFA ($3.97) per kg, up 60% from the 1,500 francs per kg price fixed at the beginning of the season in September.

But last week in the eastern town of Bertoua, farmers sold their beans at up to 2,730 francs per kg - the highest price recorded since cocoa farming began in the central African nation decades ago, said a member of a local cooperative.

"I will be happy if the price goes up even further," said Onanena Nyama, who took part in the group sale during which more than 85 tonnes of cocoa were bought by seven exporters.

However, in Cameroon's restive South West Region where an armed conflict has been raging for nearly seven years, farmers said licensed buying agents were still offering lower prices.

"I have eight bags of cocoa and last week a buyer proposed 1,350 francs CFA per kg. I will keep my beans until the prices are favourable," said Nkongmic Kenneth, who farms in a village near the town of Kumba.

($1 = 605.1300 Central African CFA franc BEAC)

(Reporting by Amindeh Blaise Atabong; Editing by Bate Felix and Jan Harvey)

((AmindehBlaise.Atabong@thomsonreuters.com; +237674875987;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.