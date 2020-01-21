Cameroonian soldiers go on trial over shooting of women and children

The trial of seven Cameroonian soldiers accused of participating in the killing of two women and two children has begun behind closed doors, two judicial sources said on Tuesday, after a video of the incident sparked an international outcry.
