World Markets

Cameroon taps Terminal Investment Limited to run Douala port

Contributor
Josiane Kouagheu Reuters
Published

Switzerland's Terminal Investment Limited (TIL) has been tapped to renovate and manage Cameroon's main Douala port starting next year, the port's director-general said on Monday.

DOUALA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Terminal Investment Limited (TIL) has been tapped to renovate and manage Cameroon's main Douala port starting next year, the port's director-general said on Monday.

Douala, located on the Atlantic coast, is the hub for Cameroon's exports of cocoa, oil and timber. It has been managed since 2015 by Bollore BOLL.PA, but the French company was eliminated earlier in the bidding process as it sought to renew its contract.

The port's director-general, Cyrus Ngo'o, said in a statement that TIL had been provisionally designated the winning bidder. Discussions will follow to finalise a contract allowing TIL to take control of the port on Jan. 1, 2020, he said.

Geneva-based TIL has ownership stakes in 36 operating terminals across five continents, including in the West African countries of Togo and Ivory Coast.

(Reporting by Josiane Kouagheu; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Aaron.Ross@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 569 1702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular