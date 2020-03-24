World Markets

Cameroon saxophone player Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus

Geert De Clercq Reuters
Cameroon-born singer and saxophone player Manu Dibango has died from a coronavirus infection, according to a statement on his official Facebook page on Tuesday.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of Manu Dibango, our Papy Groove, who passed away on 24th of March 2020, at 86 years old, further to covid 19," it said.

