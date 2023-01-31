Cameroon fuel prices to rise from Feb. 1 as govt cuts subsidies

YAOUNDE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Fuel prices in Cameroon will be around 15% higher from Wednesday, the government said on Tuesday, following renewed pressure by the International Monetary Fund for fuel subsidies to be cut.

The price of petrol and diesel at pumps will rise by 15.4% and 25.2% on Feb. 1, while fuel sold to industries will be fixed at 560.19 CFA francs ($0.9317) per litre.

The move was announced after discussions on how to balance the books in a global context of rising fuel prices, the government said in a statement.

Parallel measures were announced to ease the impact, including a 5.2% increase in civil servant wages and a cap on the cost of lamp oil and household gas.

The government also said it would start talks over increasing the minimum wage.

The IMF on Monday reached a staff-level agreement with Cameroon for $74.6 million in financing subjective to IMF Executive Board approval.

Authorities told the IMF mission that they were committed to reducing costly fuel subsidies deemed unsustainable under "current international oil price projections", the Fund said.

It noted on Monday that Cameroon's overall fiscal deficit for 2022 was forecast to decline to 1.7% of GDP, supported by continued recovery, higher oil prices, and non-oil tax revenue, which should offset increased spending.

The IMF has for years called on Cameroon to reduce its fuel subsidies, which are estimated to reach 2.9% of GDP in 2022.

They represent six times the budget allocated to agriculture, four times that to health, and over three times that to energy and water, according to the IMF.

($1 = 601.2500 CFA francs)

(Reporting by Amindeh Blaise Atabong; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

