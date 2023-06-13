News & Insights

Cameroon freezes purchase agreement between national oil company and Savannah Energy PLC - government statement

June 13, 2023 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by Joel Honore Kouame for Reuters ->

Adds detail and background on dispute between Cameroon and Chad over the matter

DAKAR, June 13 (Reuters) - Cameroon's government has frozen a purchase agreement between its national oil company and Savannah Energy PLC, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Savannah signed a shared purchase agreement with Cameroon's national oil company, SNH, on April 19.

The statement did not provide a reason for the government's decision to freeze the sale.

Chad recalled its ambassador to neighbouring Cameroon days after the agreement, the latest escalation of a dispute over the sale by Exxon Mobil XOM.N of its oil assets in both countries to Savannah Energy.

(Reporting by Joel Honore Kouame; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

