Cameroon freezes purchase agreement between national oil company and Savannah Energy PLC - government statement

Adds detail and background on dispute between Cameroon and Chad over the matter

DAKAR, June 13 (Reuters) - Cameroon's government has frozen a purchase agreement between its national oil company and Savannah Energy PLC, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Savannah signed a shared purchase agreement with Cameroon's national oil company, SNH, on April 19.

The statement did not provide a reason for the government's decision to freeze the sale.

Chad recalled its ambassador to neighbouring Cameroon days after the agreement, the latest escalation of a dispute over the sale by Exxon Mobil XOM.N of its oil assets in both countries to Savannah Energy.

(Reporting by Joel Honore Kouame; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.