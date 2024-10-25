Camellia Sees Change in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

Camellia (GB:CAM) has released an update.

Camellia PLC has been notified of a change in major holdings, with Quaero Capital S.A. reducing its voting rights from 5.34% to 4.89%, as of October 18, 2024. This change reflects a disposal of voting rights, impacting the total number held at 135,148. Such movements are closely watched by investors interested in the dynamics of shareholding in publicly traded companies.

