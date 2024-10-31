News & Insights

Camellia PLC Plans Strategic Sale in Bangladesh

October 31, 2024 — 07:45 am EDT

Camellia (GB:CAM) has released an update.

Camellia PLC has announced the potential sale of its significant stakes in two Bangladesh-listed companies, United Finance Limited and United Insurance Company Limited. The move involves block trades on the Dhaka Stock Exchange, pending regulatory approval, and marks a strategic shift for Camellia in its investment portfolio.

