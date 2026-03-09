Cameco's Valuation Looks Pricey: Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?

Cameco Corporation CCJ offers strong long-term fundamentals in the uranium market and its strategic position in the nuclear fuel supply chain. The company’s assets and investments in expanding capacity position it well to capture growing global demand for nuclear power as countries increasingly prioritize low-carbon and energy-secure power generation.

However, the stock is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 18.27, well above the industry’s 5.26. Its Value Score of F also suggests an expensive valuation.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

That said, Cameco is trading lower than uranium peers, Energy Fuels UUUU, which is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 27.90 and Uranium Energy UEC, which is trading at a loftier 59.29.

CCJ Stock Beats Industry but Trails Uranium Peers

Cameco has gained 169.9% in the past year, outpacing the industry’s 61.9% growth. However, Energy Fuels and Uranium Energy have fared better, with respective surges of 380.6% and 171.6%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Cameco’s Q4 Earnings Show Solid Y/Y Improvement

Cameco’s total revenues were up 1.5% year over year to CAD 1,201 million ($862 million) in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Fourth-quarter total uranium production dipped 2% year over year to 6 million pounds. The company’s share of production from Cigar Lake was 2.6 million pounds (up 4% year over year), which was offset by an 8% decline at McArthur River/Key Lake to 3.3 million pounds.

The company sold 11.2 million pounds of uranium, which was down 12.8% year over year. The impact of lower sales volumes was somewhat offset by a 13% increase in the average realized price for uranium in Canadian dollar terms, supported by fixed-price contracts leading to a 1% dip in uranium revenues to CAD 1,027 million ($750 million).

Meanwhile, Fuel Services segment revenues rose 18% to CAD 174 million ($127 million), on 6% higher sales volumes and 11% increase in average realized prices.

Total cost of sales dipped 0.5% to around CAD 928 million ($677 million). Cameco’s total gross profit was up 9% to CAD 273 million ($199 million). Adjusted earnings gained 38% year over year to 36 cents per share in the fourth quarter.

Cameco ended 2025 with C$1.2 billion ($0.88 billion) in cash and cash equivalents, and C$1 billion ($0.73 billion) in long-term debt.

Westinghouse revenues (CCJ’s share) were up 14% to CAD 958 million ($699 million) and adjusted EBITDA rose 30% to CAD 211 million ($154 million).

CCJ’s 2026 Outlook Signals Slight Revenue Softness

For 2026, CCJ expects 9.5–10 million pounds of uranium from the Cigar Lake mine and 10.0-11.5 million pounds from McArthur River/Key Lake. This implies a combined production of 19.5-21.5 million pounds compared with the 21 million pounds of uranium in 2025.

Cameco is targeting uranium deliveries of 29–32 million pounds in 2026 compared with the 33 million pounds delivered in 2025. Uranium revenues are projected at CAD 2.54–2.73 billion for the year, based on an average realized price of CAD85.00-89.00 per pound. Compared with the 2025 uranium revenues of CAD 2.874 billion, this suggests a 7% decline.

In the fuel services segment, CCJ guides uranium hexafluoride production between 13 million and 14 million kgU in 2026. Fuel services revenues are projected at CAD 590-630 million for 2026, with the midpoint suggesting a 9% increase from 2025 levels.

This takes Cameco’s total revenue guidance for the year to CAD 3.13-3.37 billion. The midpoint suggests a 7% decline from the CAD 3.482 billion in revenues reported in 2025.

Cameco’s Long-Term Contracts Set the Stage for Solid Growth

Cameco continues to strengthen its long-term portfolio. After fulfilling 2025 commitments, the company has long-term obligations to deliver about 230 million pounds of uranium, with an average annual delivery of roughly 28 million pounds over the next five years.

In Fuel Services, strong demand and high UF6 conversion pricing enabled Cameco to secure new long-term conversion contracts, bringing total contracted volumes to about 83 million kgU of UF6, providing solid visibility for future operations.

CCJ’s Strategic Partnerships Expand Growth Opportunities

In fourth-quarter 2025, CCJ, Brookfield and Westinghouse entered into a strategic partnership with the U.S. Government to accelerate the deployment of Westinghouse nuclear reactors in the United States and globally. This collaboration provides financing support as well as fast-tracking approvals for new Westinghouse nuclear reactors to be built in the United States, with an aggregate investment value of at least $80 billion.

Cameco recently inked a long-term uranium supply deal with India, which entails the delivery of nearly 22 million pounds of uranium ore concentrate over a nine-year period beginning in 2027. The deal is currently estimated at about CAD 2.6 billion ($1.9 billion) based on market-related pricing. Notably, the volumes tied to the India contract are already factored into Cameco’s long-term contracting portfolio.

This agreement reflects a global trend of sovereign buyers locking in uranium supplies from multiple sources amid tightening availability and surging demand. Cameco’s track record as a dependable producer continues to make it a preferred partner for utilities and governments seeking a secure fuel supply.

Cameco’s Earnings Estimates See Upward Revision Activity

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cameco’s earnings for both 2026 and 2027 has moved up over the past 60 days, as shown in the chart below





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for Cameco’s earnings for 2026 and 2027 indicates year-over-year growth of 52.4% and 13.6%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nuclear Energy Tailwinds Support CCJ’s Long-Term Outlook

Cameco’s uranium production capacity is among the largest globally, accounting for nearly 15% of worldwide output. Its long-term contracts ensure strong long-term demand visibility. The company is investing to expand production and capture favorable market conditions, including extending Cigar Lake’s mine life to 2036 and ramping up output at McArthur River and Key Lake toward their licensed annual capacity of 25 million pounds (100% basis).

Rising energy security concerns, geopolitical tensions and the global push for low-carbon energy continue to create structural tailwinds for nuclear power. With low-cost, high-grade assets and a diversified nuclear fuel cycle portfolio, Cameco is well-positioned to benefit from sustained growth in nuclear energy demand.

How to Play Cameco Stock?

Cameco’s strong earnings momentum, robust long-term contract portfolio and strategic positioning across the nuclear fuel cycle reinforce its compelling growth outlook. With rising global emphasis on energy security and low-carbon power, sustained demand for nuclear fuel is expected to drive higher volumes and pricing over time. The company’s capacity expansion plans, solid balance sheet and growing contribution from Westinghouse further enhance its earnings visibility.

However, premium valuation suggests that new investors may want to wait for a more attractive entry point. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which supports our thesis.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.