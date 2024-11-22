Cameco's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CCJ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Cameco. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $163,852, and 3 are calls, amounting to $121,930.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $70.0 for Cameco, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cameco stands at 1011.14, with a total volume reaching 1,116.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cameco, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $70.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cameco Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.2 $7.05 $7.05 $65.00 $59.2K 1.1K 99 CCJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.75 $7.6 $7.75 $55.00 $39.5K 144 54 CCJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.59 $2.43 $2.47 $61.00 $37.1K 180 164 CCJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $12.15 $11.15 $11.9 $70.00 $35.6K 16 31 CCJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $1.65 $1.62 $1.62 $60.00 $32.4K 483 478

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. Cameco has three reportable segments, uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from Uranium Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia and United States.

In light of the recent options history for Cameco, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Cameco Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,446,780, with CCJ's price down by -2.39%, positioned at $59.48. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 76 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cameco options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

