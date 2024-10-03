Cameco's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CCJ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Cameco.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,600, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $458,813.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $60.0 for Cameco over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cameco options trades today is 4939.0 with a total volume of 3,026.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cameco's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Cameco Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.0 $60.00 $154.2K 869 516 CCJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.1 $2.83 $2.9 $55.00 $43.5K 17.0K 153 CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.44 $1.43 $1.44 $55.00 $39.7K 4.6K 310 CCJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.65 $10.5 $10.65 $50.00 $31.9K 2.8K 60 CCJ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $10.95 $9.75 $10.3 $50.00 $30.9K 2.8K 0

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. Cameco has three reportable segments, uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from Uranium Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia and United States.

Cameco's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 3,277,193, with CCJ's price up by 0.93%, positioned at $49.9. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 26 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cameco options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

