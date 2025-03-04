Cameco's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cameco. Our analysis of options history for Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $626,706, and 3 were calls, valued at $155,045.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $55.0 for Cameco, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cameco's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cameco's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Cameco Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.65 $3.5 $3.6 $35.00 $360.0K 10.2K 1.0K CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.1 $4.0 $4.1 $55.00 $99.2K 2 299 CCJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $10.45 $10.35 $10.45 $47.00 $74.1K 173 136 CCJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $10.45 $10.35 $10.45 $47.00 $65.8K 173 63 CCJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $10.45 $10.35 $10.45 $47.00 $34.4K 173 136

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. It has three reportable segments, Uranium, Fuel Services, and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from the Westinghouse Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre, and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia, and the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cameco, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Cameco With a volume of 5,468,867, the price of CCJ is down -2.53% at $40.07. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Cameco

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $90.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

