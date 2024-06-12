Cameco's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Cameco. Our analysis of options history for Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $74,040, and 7 were calls, valued at $553,205.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $70.0 for Cameco during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cameco's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cameco's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cameco Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.0 $5.85 $6.0 $50.00 $300.0K 3.5K 3 CCJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $1.57 $1.52 $1.54 $55.00 $77.0K 5.9K 212 CCJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.65 $7.5 $7.5 $55.00 $39.0K 733 48 CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.45 $4.35 $4.45 $70.00 $37.3K 300 0 CCJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/14/24 $1.31 $1.21 $1.22 $51.00 $37.2K 1.7K 2

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. Cameco has three reportable segments, uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from Uranium Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia and United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cameco, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Cameco With a trading volume of 1,398,453, the price of CCJ is up by 2.59%, reaching $52.12. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 49 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Cameco

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $62.0.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cameco, which currently sits at a price target of $62.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cameco options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

