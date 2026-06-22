Cameco vs. Centrus Energy: Which Uranium Stock is the Better Buy Now? (Revised)

Cameco Corp. CCJ and Centrus Energy LEU are two prominent names positioned to benefit from the growing global demand for nuclear power.

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers with an integrated business spanning mining, milling and fuel services. The company owns interests in world-class assets such as McArthur River and Cigar Lake and benefits from established production, long-term contracts and strong operating cash flows. Centrus Energy supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry, and is pioneering the production of High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU).

As governments increasingly embrace nuclear energy to meet rising electricity demand and decarbonization goals, both companies appear well-placed for long-term growth. In this context, which stock offers better long-term growth prospects, Cameco or Centrus Energy? To make an informed decision, let us analyze their fundamentals, growth potential and key challenges.

The Case for CCJ

In the first quarter of 2026, Cameco’s total revenues were up 7% to CAD 845 million ($616 million), reflecting improved performance of the uranium segment, which helped offset lower revenues in Fuel services. Uranium revenues increased 15% to CAD712 million ($520 million) on higher volumes and prices. Fuel Services revenues were down 1% year over year to CAD 134 million ($98 million), with higher volumes being offset by a 17% decline in average realized prices.

Cameco’s adjusted earnings surged 194% year over year to CAD 0.47 (34 cents) per share in the quarter. This was mainly attributed to higher revenues and stronger equity earnings from its 49% interest in Westinghouse Electric Company.

For 2026, CCJ expects its share of uranium production from McArthur River mine/Key Lake and Cigar Lake to range between 19.5 million and 21.5 million pounds compared with 21 million pounds of uranium in 2025. Although flooding in northern Saskatchewan temporarily disrupted operations at the Key Lake mill and McArthur River earlier this year, management has established a reliable flow of critical supplies through a secondary transportation route, restoring operations.

Cameco’s share of uranium from Cigar Lake is currently expected to be 9.5-10 million pounds and McArthur River’s contribution is anticipated at 10.0-11.5 million pounds for 2026. Cameco recently announced plans to increase its stake in Cigar Lake to 57.418%. Following the closure of the deal, which is expected in the third quarter of 2026, the guidance from the mine is expected to be revised subsequently.

Uranium deliveries are targeted at 29-32 million pounds for 2026, below the 33 million pounds delivered in 2025. Uranium revenues are projected at CAD 2.54–2.73 billion for 2026, which implies a 7% year-over-year decline at the midpoint due to lower volumes. The fuel services segment is expected to fare better, with revenues projected at CAD 590-630 million, suggesting a 9% increase from 2025 levels. Cameco’s total revenue guidance for the year is CAD 3.13-3.37 billion, indicating a 7% decline at the midpoint from 2025.

Cameco also benefits from excellent long-term contract visibility. As of March 31, 2026, Cameco had secured contracts requiring average annual uranium deliveries of more than 28 million pounds per year over the next five years. The company also has sale contracts for roughly 83 million kilograms of UF6 conversion to 33 customers.

Cameco is investing to expand production and capture favorable market conditions, including extending Cigar Lake’s mine life to 2036 and ramping up output at McArthur River and Key Lake toward their licensed annual capacity of 25 million pounds (100% basis).

The Case for Centrus Energy

For the first quarter of 2026, Centrus Energy reported revenue growth of 5% year over year to $76.7 million. Revenues from the Low-Enriched Uranium segment decreased 13% year over year to $44.6 million. Management noted that SWU revenues slid 19% to $41.6 million as the volume of SWU sold fell 47%, partly offset by a 52% jump in the average selling price. Uranium sales added $3 million in the quarter.

The Technical Solutions segment generated revenues of $32.1 million, up 47% from the year-ago quarter. The lift was primarily tied to a $9.8 million increase from the HALEU Operation Contract with the Department of Energy.

Centrus Energy raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $450-$500 million from the prior range of $425-$475 million. As of March 31, 2026, the total company backlog was $3.9 billion, which extends to 2040, providing significant long-term revenue visibility.



The company is pursuing a multi-billion-dollar expansion of its Piketon, OH, facility to increase LEU and HALEU output and support more than $2.4 billion of contingent LEU sales commitments that are under definitive agreements as of March 31, 2026. The company continues to expect total capital deployment of $350-$500 million in 2026, driven by increased investment tied to its industrial buildout.

To improve operational efficiency, Centrus Energy has partnered with Palantir Technologies PLTR and identified nearly $300 million in potential cost savings tied to its expansion initiatives.

The company is targeting annual HALEU production of 12 metric tons sometime after 2030, with initial production expected before the end of the decade.

Importantly, Centrus Energy remains the only licensed producer of HALEU in the Western world, giving it a unique strategic advantage as demand for advanced reactor fuel grows. Management estimates the HALEU market opportunity could reach $8 billion annually by 2035.

The company recently signed an agreement with Oklo Inc. OKLO under which Centrus Energy will supply enough HALEU to power up to five Aurora powerhouses for multiple years, with deliveries to Oklo scheduled to begin in 2029. Centrus Energy will supply HALEU from the American Centrifuge Plant in Ohio to support Oklo’s planned 1.2 GW power campus in the region.

How do Estimates Compare for Cameco & Centrus Energy?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cameco’s 2026 earnings indicate a year-over-year increase of 17.5%. The estimate for 2027 indicates a year-over-year rise of 58.7%.

The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.74 per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 29.7%. The estimate for 2027 earnings is pinned at $2.73 per share, indicating a year-over-year dip of 0.14%.



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Over the past 90 days, the EPS estimates for Cameco’s fiscal 2026 have moved down, while the estimates for 2027 have moved up. The estimates for Centrus Energy for both fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 have moved down in the same timeframe.



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CCJ & LEU: Price Performance & Valuation

In the past six months, Cameco stock has appreciated 23% while Centrus Energy shares have declined 18.4%.



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Cameco is trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 63.08X. Centrus Energy’s forward sales multiple sits at 62.25X.



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Conclusion

Both Centrus Energy and Cameco are poised to thrive as nuclear energy gains global traction. Cameco offers scale, diversification and steady earnings visibility through its integrated fuel cycle and Westinghouse investment. Centrus Energy is uniquely positioned to drive the next phase of nuclear innovation through HALEU production.

Both stocks currently have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each, which makes choosing one a difficult task. From a price performance standpoint and earnings growth projections, Cameco is the more appealing option at the moment, albeit at a slightly higher valuation.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on June 18, 2026, should no longer be relied upon.)

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Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.