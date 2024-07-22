Cameco Unusual Options Activity For July 22

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Cameco. Our analysis of options history for Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 70% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $259,065, and 3 were calls, valued at $129,165.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $60.0 for Cameco, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cameco's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cameco's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Cameco Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.2 $3.15 $3.2 $47.00 $64.0K 1.0K 4 CCJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.75 $7.6 $7.6 $50.00 $63.8K 102 0 CCJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.85 $13.75 $13.75 $60.00 $57.7K 483 3 CCJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.3 $3.25 $3.25 $48.00 $35.7K 11.0K 5 CCJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.3 $3.25 $3.25 $48.00 $29.5K 11.0K 5

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. Cameco has three reportable segments, uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from Uranium Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia and United States.

In light of the recent options history for Cameco, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Cameco Currently trading with a volume of 1,254,644, the CCJ's price is up by 1.5%, now at $47.33. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 9 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Cameco

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $60.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Cameco with a target price of $60.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cameco with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.