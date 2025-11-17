Cameco (TSX:CCO) Price Target Increased by 23.65% to 209.26

The average one-year price target for Cameco (TSX:CCO) has been revised to $209.26 / share. This is an increase of 23.65% from the prior estimate of $169.24 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $126.52 to a high of $308.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.01% from the latest reported closing price of $118.89 / share.

Cameco Maintains 0.13% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.13%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cameco. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 5.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCO is 0.53%, an increase of 1.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.51% to 311,916K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,504K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,397K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCO by 7.04% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 13,089K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,252K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCO by 6.03% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 12,974K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,888K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCO by 58.38% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 10,778K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,563K shares , representing a decrease of 25.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCO by 54.69% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 9,943K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,262K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCO by 86.68% over the last quarter.

