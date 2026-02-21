Cameco Stock Down to Below $120 -- Is Now the Time to Buy?

Key Points

Canadian company Cameco is one of the world's largest uranium miners with some of the best assets in the world.

Its joint ownership of Westinghouse allows it to profit from almost the entire nuclear fuel cycle.

The company's 2025 results saw an earnings beat and revenue grown across the board.

Nuclear power is enjoying a renaissance both in the U.S. and around the world right now.

Between the power demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and a desire for green energy without the limitations of solar and wind, countries around the world are investing heavily in their nuclear capacity.

Demand for uranium, the spicy yellow rock those nuclear reactors rely upon, has surged in the past year and uranium's spot price has surged 32% over the past 12 months as the prices of almost every other energy resource has fallen.

And Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) remains my favorite way to play the nuclear bull market. The stock is up 128% over the past year but recently stumbled back down below $120 which has created a buying opportunity for the company. Here's why.

Yellow gold

Cameco's core business is pretty simple. It mines and refines uranium for use in nuclear reactors around the world. But there's a bit more to it than that.

First, Cameco is actually the second largest uranium producer in the world behind Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom. In 2025, Cameco produced 15% of all global uranium for the year.

Second, Cameco holds both one of the world's highest grade uranium mines in Cigar Lake and the world's largest high-grade uranium mine in MacArthur River/Key Lake.

Third, in addition to uranium mining and refining, Cameco is also present in the nuclear reactor business through its 49% share in Westinghouse, an engineering company that produces both the world's most advanced commercially available nuclear reactor in the AP 1000 and is developing a small modular reactor (SMR) dubbed the AP 300.

The company is uniquely well-positioned to provide uranium and reactors to fuel the U.S. Department of Energy's plan to triple America's nuclear energy generation by 2050. Canadian uranium, a major carveout in the Trump administration's tariffs, is taxed at 10% as opposed to 25%.

Further, the administration struck an $80 billion deal with Cameco and Westinghouse's other owner Brookfield Asset Management, which will see the U.S. purchase new AP 1000 reactors for its own fleet.

It's not just the U.S., either. China has 14 AP 1000 reactors under construction, Poland has contracts for three, Bulgaria for two, Ukraine for nine, and India for six. It's also worth noting that Westinghouse is beginning to pay off as an investment for Cameco. For 2025, it went from a net loss of $218 million to a net profit of $58 million.

Atomic profits

In the most recent quarter, Cameco beat earnings by 13.6%, which it needed to do after its big miss in Q3 2025. Looking deeper though shows more good news.

Revenues for 2025 grew 11% to $3.48 billion, diluted earnings per share (EPS) for 2025 exploded 246% to $1.35, and the company's cash position grew to $1.2 billion to a total debt of $1 billion.

The numbers are looking so good for Cameco that it went and raised its dividend by 50% over 2024's. It yields just 0.15% at current prices so it's not a reason to buy Cameco, but it is a nice bonus.

It's important to remember that like all miners, Cameco is at the mercy of the market price for what it mines, but based on its latest results and the uranium bull market we're in right now, I don't foresee that being a huge problem.

Give Cameco a look while it's down.

James Hires has positions in Cameco. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.