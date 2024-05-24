News & Insights

Cameco Secures $500M in Debenture Offering

May 24, 2024 — 11:07 am EDT

Cameco (TSE:CCO) has released an update.

Cameco, a leading global provider of uranium fuel, has successfully completed a private placement of $500 million in Senior Unsecured Debentures, with a 4.94% interest rate due in 2031. This strategic financial move, which excludes U.S. jurisdictions due to regulatory constraints, reinforces Cameco’s position in offering nuclear fuel solutions for clean, carbon-free power generation.

