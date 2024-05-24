Cameco Secures $500M in Debenture Offering

Cameco (TSE:CCO) has released an update.

Cameco, a leading global provider of uranium fuel, has successfully completed a private placement of $500 million in Senior Unsecured Debentures, with a 4.94% interest rate due in 2031. This strategic financial move, which excludes U.S. jurisdictions due to regulatory constraints, reinforces Cameco’s position in offering nuclear fuel solutions for clean, carbon-free power generation.

For further insights into TSE:CCO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.