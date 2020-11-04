Cameco Q3 Loss Widens - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cameco (CCJ, CCO.TO) reported that its third-quarter net loss attributable to equity holders widened to C$61 million or C$0.15 per share from C$13 million or C$0.03 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted loss per share widened to C$0.20 from C$0.01 prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of C$0.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The latest-quarter results were impacted by ongoing purchase activity and additional care and maintenance costs of C$18 million resulting from the proactive decision to suspend production at the Cigar Lake mine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue for the quarter grew to C$379 million from C$303 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenues of C$392.85 million.

For 2020, an annual dividend of $0.08 per common share has been declared, payable on December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.