Cameco Q1 Net Income Rises; Revenue Up 73%

April 28, 2023 — 07:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Cameco (CCO.TO, CCJ) reported that its first quarter net earnings attributable to equity holders increased to $119 million from $40 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.27 compared to $0.10. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $0.27 from $0.04. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.25, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue increased to $687 million from $398 million, last year.

"Our results demonstrate the strength and purpose of the strategic decisions we have made over the last several years, and the continued support we see developing for nuclear power around the world," said Tim Gitzel, Cameco's CEO.

