Cameco price target raised to C$86 from C$80 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Cameco (CCJ) to C$86 from C$80 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CCJ:
- Unusually active option classes on open November 18th
- Trump’s Pick for the DOE Fuels Interest in Nuclear and Oil Stocks
- Cameco call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Cameco Plans $500 Million Equity Distribution
- Cameco’s Inkai Operation: A Strategic Mineral Reserve
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.