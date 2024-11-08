Cameco price target raised to C$81 from C$79 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Cameco (CCJ) to C$81 from C$79 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
- Cameco price target raised to C$81 from C$78 at Canaccord
- Cameco price target raised to C$84 from C$78 at BMO Capital
- Cameco price target raised to C$87 from C$85 at National Bank
- Cameco Reports Strong Q3 Amid Nuclear Demand Growth
- Cameco reports Q3 adjusted EPS (1c), consensus 18c
