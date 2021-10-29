Cameco Posts Narrower Adj. Loss In Q3; Revenue Down 5%

(RTTNews) - Cameco (CCO.TO, CCJ) reported a third quarter adjusted loss per share of C$0.14 compared to a loss of C$0.20, last year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of C$0.04, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net loss to equity holders was C$72.12 million or C$0.18 per share compared to a loss of C$60.77 million or C$0.15 per share, prior year.

Revenue from products and services declined to C$361.22 million from C$378.87 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated C$398.87 million in revenue.

Due to some supply constraints experienced, the Group has reduced its forecast for fuel services production for the year.

